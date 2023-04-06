Delhi man tries to set self on fire near Parliament building

Left Menu

The man sustained 50 per cent burns and is stated to be unfit for statement, the officer said.Before being taken to the hospital, he was heard shouting, Desh Ko Bacha Lo save the country and Dont misuse CBI and ED, according to witnesses.The reason behind his attempt to end his life is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated.The mans family has been informed, police said, adding that no complaint has been filed yet.Police said they are waiting for a medical report to ascertain the substance he used to set himself on fire.

06-04-2023
A man allegedly set himself on fire outside Transport Bhawan near the Parliament building here on Thursday, police said.

Raj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Rohini, was raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Police said Sharma used to work at a private firm in Gurugram but lost his job during to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Around 4 pm, the man doused himself with some inflammable liquid while shouting slogans and set himself on fire. He was rescued within minutes by police personnel deployed in the area, a senior police officer said.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The man sustained 50 per cent burns and is stated to be unfit for statement, the officer said.

Before being taken to the hospital, he was heard shouting, ''Desh Ko Bacha Lo (save the country)'' and ''Don't misuse CBI and ED'', according to witnesses.

The reason behind his attempt to end his life is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated.

The man's family has been informed, police said, adding that no complaint has been filed yet.

Police said they are waiting for a medical report to ascertain the substance he used to set himself on fire.

