BJP works for welfare of villages, poor, farmers: CP Joshi on party's foundation day

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:30 IST
Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Thursday said the saffron party is different from others as it works for the welfare of villages, poor people and farmers.

Addressing office bearers and workers of the BJP on the party's 44th foundation day, Joshi said it is the responsibility of the party workers to take public welfare schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poor and deprived people.

Under the leadership of Modi, the dreams that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Baba Saheb Ambedkar had for the villages, poor people, farmers and oppressed class have been realised, he said during his address at the party's state headquarters here.

The Chittorgarh MP said the BJP is different from other parties because its workers are nationalists.

''We are proud that we are workers of BJP... a party which worked to bring glory to India," he said.

He also targeted the Congress government in the state, saying it is the misfortune of Rajasthan that for the last four years, the Ashok Gehlot-led regime has been promoting anarchy, corruption and unemployment.

