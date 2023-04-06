Communal clashes on Ram Navami in West Bengal 'state sponsored': BJP leader Vijayvargiya

Communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal were ''sponsored'' by the Trinamool Congress government in the state, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of giving ''provocative statements'' against the central government on the day of the Hindu festival last week.

Violence and arson were witnessed during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly, sparking a fresh war of words between the ruling TMC and the Opposition BJP.

Vijayvargiya, talking to reporters after attending a local party meeting at the BJP office in Indore, alleged the communal violence on Ram Navami in West Bengal was ''sponsored'' by the state government. He claimed Banerjee gave ''provocative statements'' during a sit-in and this vitiated the atmosphere.

''Banerjee is holding a responsible post of chief minister. I think she should refrain from making such irresponsible statements," Vijaywargiya remarked.

The BJP leader, who was earlier in-charge of West Bengal, maintained Banerjee herself wants communal tension in her state so that she can take political advantage out of it.

The TMC, on the other hand, has claimed BJP leaders "fomented trouble" during Ram Navami.

The former Madhya Pradesh minister alleged the West Bengal government gives ''security'' to those who create disturbance during processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti.

Responding to a question, Vijayvargiya said the ''Modi effect'' (the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is leading to a transformation of the Congress party.

''Earlier, if Congress leaders used to appear at any religious event, it was only at 'iftar' parties (organised during the holy month of Ramadan). But now their leaders have started wearing janeu (sacred thread), going to temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa. This means the Modi effect is not only visible on the country, but also on the Congress," he remarked.

The BJP general secretary said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not apologise for his alleged anti-India remarks made in London because he is ''feudal-minded'' and has no faith in democracy, Parliament and judiciary.

He said these days the people of Pakistan, facing one of its worst economic crises since its creation in 1947, can be heard saying on news channels that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was wrong in demanding partition of the country.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is progressing well and the country's reputation is getting enhanced in the world. On the other hand, Pakistan has joined the ranks of the poorest countries in the world. In such a situation, the people there (Pakistan) have started feeling that we should get merged with India,'' said the BJP leader.

