Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh detained by police ahead of Hanuman Jayanti rally

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday taken into preventive custody by the police while he was proceeding to take part in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city, and later let off.

According to police, Raja Singh was detained, considering the allegedly provocative speeches made by him in the past, including the recent ones during the Ram Navami rally in the city. Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency here, was picked up from his residence today. ''He was taken into preventive custody and released in the evening,'' a police official at Mangalhat Police Station, told PTI. Raja Singh, in a video release before being detained, said he received information that he would be taken into custody if he ventured out of his house and hit out at the BRS government for preventing him from taking part in the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Two cases were registered against Raja Singh for allegedly making a provocative speech during a procession held as part of Ram Navami in the city on March 30. Raja Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, faces several police cases in Hyderabad, including those related to alleged communal offences.

