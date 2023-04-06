"It is outrageous...are opposition leaders slaves?": Union minister G Kishan Reddy condemns notice to Eatala Rajender

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday attacked the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government over the notice sent to BJP leader Eatala Rajender in connection with the SSC paper leak case. Talking to mediapersons, Reddy said, "It is outrageous to send notice to Eatala Rajender. Do you consider opposition leaders as slaves? We are not afraid even if notices are given to Eatala Rajender or if Bandi Sanjay is put in jail. BJP is ready for all kinds of struggle".

He further alleged that in no other state has the police been "misused" so much as Telangana. "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has been illegally arrested in the question paper leak. It is an evil act to call people to the police investigation for receiving WhatsApp messages," he said.

The Union minister further added, "Journalist Prashant has forwarded the question paper messages to many people. The police are threatening to issue notices to the media representatives as well. Journalists try to convey information to the society as quickly as possible. So sending WhatsApp messages is very normal. No journalists should be afraid. BJP will be with you in every way". This comes after Telangana Police on Thursday served a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Eatala Rajender in connection with the SSC paper leak case.

Notably, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay is also under judicial arrest in the same case. The police have sent the notice under section 91/ 160 of CrPC.

BJP MLA Rajender has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on April 7 at 11 am. "This is notice under section 91/160 of CrPC seeking information for the investigation in Crime No. 60/2023 under section 120 (B), 420, 447, 505 (1)(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 4(a) 6 r/w 8 of TS Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act 1997, and section 66-D of IT Act 2008 of Kazipet police Station, Warangal Police Commissionerate," the notice stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

