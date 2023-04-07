Jes Staley seeks to sever, delay JPMorgan trial over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Jes Staley, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co private banking chief, on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to sever the bank's lawsuit against him for concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein from other litigation over the bank's ties to the late financier.

In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, Staley also asked that a scheduled trial in his case be pushed back to March 2024, saying the current schedule affords him "grossly insufficient time" to defend against the bank's false accusations.

