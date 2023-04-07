Left Menu

Jes Staley seeks to sever, delay JPMorgan trial over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 02:16 IST
Jes Staley, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co private banking chief, on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to sever the bank's lawsuit against him for concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein from other litigation over the bank's ties to the late financier.

In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, Staley also asked that a scheduled trial in his case be pushed back to March 2024, saying the current schedule affords him "grossly insufficient time" to defend against the bank's false accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

