Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal's swipe at PM's social justice remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 08:31 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BJP's commitment to social justice, claiming that under this government the ''rich get richer and the poor get poorer''.

Addressing BJP members at the party's 44th foundation day, Modi on Thursday cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures, to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP while other parties used the plank to advance the interest of particular families without helping society.

While the BJP thought and dreamt big and then set out to dedicate itself to achieving these goals, opposition parties could set small goals and patted each other for achieving even smaller targets, the prime minister had said.

In a tweet, Sibal said, ''PM: 'BJP lives for social justice and follows it in letter and spirit'. Facts: 1) 40 per cent of the wealth created from 2012-2021 went to only 1 per cent of the population 2) In 2022 Adani's wealth increased 46 per cent 3) 64 per cent of GST came from the bottom 50 per cent; 4 per cent came from top 10 per cent.'' ''Rich get richer the poor poorer,'' Sibal claimed.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

