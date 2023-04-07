Left Menu

J’khand minister's body brought to Ranchi, last rites to be held in his native place

Its a great loss to the state, Thakur said at the airport.Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Parliamentary Affairs minister Alamgir Alam, Union minister Annapurna Devi, Jharkhand Cabinet ministers Champai Soren, Badal Patralekh, Banna Gupta and Mithilesh Thakur, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Independent MLA Saryu Roy and many others offered floral tributes.After the Assembly, his body will be kept at JMM office.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:13 IST
J’khand minister's body brought to Ranchi, last rites to be held in his native place
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto's body was brought to Ranchi on Friday morning and it was kept at Jharkhand Assembly premises for ministers and MLAs to pay their last tributes.

Mahto, 56, the school education and literacy minister died on Thursday at a hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment.

At Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport, hordes of leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leader of opposition and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi, cabinet ministers Mithilesh Thakur and Alamgir Alam were present to receive his body.

''He was such a leader who always fought for Jharkhand and its people. It's a great loss to the state,'' Thakur said at the airport.

Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Parliamentary Affairs minister Alamgir Alam, Union minister Annapurna Devi, Jharkhand Cabinet ministers Champai Soren, Badal Patralekh, Banna Gupta and Mithilesh Thakur, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Independent MLA Saryu Roy and many others offered floral tributes.

After the Assembly, his body will be kept at JMM office. From there, it will be taken to his native place Simrakuli Alargo in Bokaro district where the last rites will be performed with state honour. Mahto was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications. He had undergone a lung transplant in November 2020 after suffering from COVID-19. He is survived by a son and four daughters.

The Jharkhand government declared mourning for two days from April 6 in honour of Mahto, during which no official ceremony would be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023