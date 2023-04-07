Left Menu

PM Modi recalled Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:19 IST
PM Modi recalled Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

He tweeted, ''Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.''

