PM Modi recalled Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

He tweeted, ''Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)