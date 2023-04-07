House for Praveen Nettaru's family to be handed over on Apr 27

Left Menu

The house constructed by the BJP for the family of slain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru is ready and will be handed over to his family on April 27, party sources said. The 2,700 sq ft house has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh at Nettaru, the cost of which was entirely borne by the party.

The house constructed by the BJP for the family of slain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru is ready and will be handed over to his family on April 27, party sources said. The house, named 'Praveen,' has been constructed as per the blueprint provided by Praveen's family. The 2,700 sq ft house has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh at Nettaru, the cost of which was entirely borne by the party. Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in front of his poultry shop at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the night of July 26 last year.

