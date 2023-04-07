Left Menu

France needs healing period, PM says, without offering tonic

We must let things rest...The country needs appeasement," Borne told Le Monde in an interview published on Friday. Macron and his government want to lift the legal retirement age by two years to 64 to prevent the pension budget from falling deep into deficit.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 14:26 IST
France needs healing period, PM says, without offering tonic
Elisabeth Borne
  • Country:
  • France

France needs to "go through a healing period" after weeks of sometimes violent street protests against plans to raise the retirement age, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, though she offered no clear path out of the political turmoil. The protests, which began as a trade union-led movement against President Emmanuel Macron's contested pension reform, has coalesced widespread anger against Macron himself after he avoided putting the legislation to a final vote in parliament.

Although lower numbers in street marches across France on Thursday indicated the protests may be losing steam, the reform is deeply unpopular and underlined Macron's weakened position now that he is shorn of a working majority in parliament. "We must be extremely careful not to push things. We must let things rest...The country needs appeasement," Borne told Le Monde in an interview published on Friday.

Macron and his government want to lift the legal retirement age by two years to 64 to prevent the pension budget from falling deep into deficit. Trade unions say the money can be found elsewhere. Union leaders and protesters say the only way out of the crisis is for the legislation to be scrapped - an option the government has repeatedly rejected.

"If you really want appeasement, you must shelve this reform," Laurent Berger, the head of the moderate CFDT union, told BFM television on Friday. Opponents of the bill are now waiting for the Constitutional Council to give its verdict on the bill on April 14. The council has the power to strike down the bill - or parts of it - if it deems it to breach the constitution, but rarely rejects an entire piece of legislation.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023