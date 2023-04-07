Special prayers, procession mark Good Friday in Nagaland

Christians in Nagaland observed Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with special prayer services in churches and processions. Believers of the Catholic denomination in the state capital of the Christian-majority state took out a procession, carrying a wooden cross to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Christ, from the Old MLA Hostel junction to St Francis de Sales Parish.

They also congregated in churches for special prayers to mark the day. In his message on Good Friday, Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan said “the death of Jesus Christ provided the perfect atoning sacrifice for sin.” “We remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. I wish everyone a blessed and meaningful Good Friday,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

The Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship (KBPF) will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with Easter Sunrise Service at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, on Sunday morning. Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter, saying, “May the spirit of this auspicious Good Friday infuse our life with courage and strength and bring about abundant joy and prosperity.”

