'Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge': Sidhu after meeting Cong president

Days after his release from jail on completing his sentence, Congress leader and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met the party chief here and hailed him, saying ''credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge''.

Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

His meeting with Kharge comes a day after he met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said he can be jailed or intimidated but will not backout from his commitment towards Punjab or his leaders.

After meeting Kharge, Sidhu tweeted, ''9 Times MLA , Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth...'Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge'.'' ''Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party,'' Sidhu said after the meeting during which Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was also present.

The party's former Punjab chief also met Congress general in-charge organisation K C Venugopal.

''A conversation with a wise Man is worth Months of Education...Pillar of Strength to the organisation, Wise Council to The Party,'' Sidhu said on Twitter, praising Venugopal after the meeting.

Sidhu walked free after spending nearly 10 months in the Patiala jail in the 1988 road rage case and slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy was in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

He was appointed the Punjab Congress chief ahead of last year's assembly elections in Punjab, in which the Congress was ousted out of power by the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It was at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that Sidhu joined the Congress and the former MP considers Rahul as his mentor.

