Left Menu

Congress lacks suitable candidates for about 60 seats in Karnataka, party will lose badly: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday commented that the Congress didnt have suitable candidates in about 60 seats and the party would lose badly in the May 10 Assembly polls, performing worse than last time.He said the Congress lacked not only candidates, but a base in the State as well as clarity on its policies.As per my understanding, Congress doesnt have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there, Bommai said in response to a question.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:11 IST
Congress lacks suitable candidates for about 60 seats in Karnataka, party will lose badly: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday commented that the Congress didn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats and the party would lose badly in the May 10 Assembly polls, performing worse than last time.

He said the Congress lacked not only candidates, but a base in the State as well as clarity on its policies.

''As per my understanding, Congress doesn't have suitable candidates in about 60 seats, so they are trying to get people from here and there,'' Bommai said in response to a question. ''As I had said earlier, D K Shivakumar while preparing Congress' second list contacted almost all our MLAs saying, 'seats have been reserved for you, will you join?'''.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the Congress and Shivakumar speak with valour, but the reality inside was different.

''They (Congress) will lose badly than last time, there is no doubt on that, because they neither have candidates, nor base nor clarity on policies -- whether it is on reservation or on development. They feel that by speaking with carelessness they can win the election. It is not possible,'' he added.

Bommai had recently accused Shivakumar of making phone calls to BJP MLAs and offering them tickets in constituencies where the Congress was yet to announce candidates.

The KPCC chief on his part had hit back at this, pointing at saffron party leaders' ''knocking at the doors'' of Congress MLAs and ensuring that they jumped ship to the BJP to bring the party to power in 2019.

Congress has announced candidates for 166 of the total 224 seats, and is yet to finalise the list for the remaining 58 seats.

Responding to a question regarding Shivakumar's statement that the Congress, on coming to power, would cancel the reservation-related decisions of the BJP government, the CM said, ''Let him do, let's see...it is not possible.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023