Turkey says concerned Ukraine war will intensify in spring

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:12 IST
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Turkey is concerned about the potential intensification of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the spring, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

In a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue with its efforts to bring an end to the war with negotiations.

