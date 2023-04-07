Russia's Lavrov says US blocking Middle East Quartet meetings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused the United States of blocking meetings of the Quartet on the Middle East - comprised of Russia, the United States, European Union and United Nations.

Speaking at a news conference in Turkey where he was on a visit to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, Ukraine crisis and energy cooperation with Ankara, Lavrov also said he did not rule out a possible face-to-face meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at UN headquarters if there was a "serious proposal" for dialogue.

