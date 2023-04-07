Left Menu

AIADMK Panneerselvan faction gears up to contest in LS, Karnataka polls

This maya will soon disappear if we approach the peoples court and face the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.Contending that the July 11 general council convened by the rival faction was illegal as it did not have the approval of the party coordinator, Panneerselvam said he had hoped to get respite through the court verdict.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 15:51 IST
AIADMK Panneerselvan faction gears up to contest in LS, Karnataka polls
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, the beleaguered AIADMK leader who has been waging a legal battle to establish his hold over the party as its coordinator, on Friday announced that his party would contest the Lok Sabha election next year.

His supporter V Pugazhendhi called on BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru and said his party expressed a desire to contest in the May Assembly elections in Karnataka as well. ''Talks are on with the BJP on firming up an alliance, and we will contest the Lok Sabha election,'' Panneerselvam announced. The former chief minister told reporters here that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the city on Saturday, ''if possible''.

''Panneerselvam told us to hold consultations with Yediyurappa on contesting from the Tamil-dominated areas in Karnataka. We conveyed this to the BJP leader with whom we cherish a fond relationship. I hope the BJP will confer and inform us,'' Pugazhendhi said after calling on Yediyurappa earlier in the day.

Responding to a question, he said the general secretary election in the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction had created confusion among the cadres.

In Chennai, party senior Panruti S Ramachandran claimed that the AIADMK was caught in a maya (illusion) projected by Palaniswami and hence many were unable to see the reality. ''This maya will soon disappear if we approach the people's court and face the 2024 Lok Sabha election,'' he said.

Contending that the July 11 general council convened by the rival faction was ''illegal'' as it did not have the approval of the party coordinator, Panneerselvam said he had hoped to get respite through the court verdict. ''We are prepared to take our case to the people's court. We have planned to organise a rally in Tiruchirappalli on July 24 and thereafter I would tour the districts,'' Panneerselvam said.

The Madras High Court recently rejected the pleas of Panneerselvam and his aides against the general council resolutions which, among other decisions, had expelled them. The verdict paved the way for Palaniswami, another former chief minister, to become the party's general secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023