Left Menu

Indore temple tragedy: Protesters condemn demolition, say will rebuild structure at site

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:26 IST
Indore temple tragedy: Protesters condemn demolition, say will rebuild structure at site
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people protested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday against the demolition of the temple built over a 'bawdi' or stepwell where a floor cave-in on Ram Navami killed 36 persons.

The floor cave-in took place at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar on March 30, after which, on April 3, the Indore Municipal Corporation demolished the structure and filled the exposed stepwell with debris with the aim of closing it forever.

Condemning the civic action against the temple and promising to get it built at the same site once again, the protesters marched to the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T.

Deepak Khatri, leader of the 'Samagra Sindhi Samaj', which organised the protest, said the administration erred in demolishing the temple and claimed Hindus were angry.

''The temple will be built at the same site. Action should have been taken against those due to whom the accident took place,'' Khatri said.

Ilaiyaraaja said the administration respects the religious beliefs of people and all steps will be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said, ''After the Indore incident, the bawdi is filled. The temple was very ancient. Therefore, it will be constructed again by ensuring full safety, coordination and harmony, so that devotees can perform puja again there.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023