Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with the world, president says
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with the world, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday after returning from a visit to the United States and Central America.
The trip let the international community see that Taiwan will not give in to pressure, Tsai told reporters at Taiwan's international airport at Taoyuan outside of Taipei.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement