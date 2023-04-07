Indore temple tragedy: MP CM backs Vijaywargiya's call to conserve stepwells
The administration should conserve and secure such sources of water and use them. On Friday, Chouhan told reporters, The suggestion given by the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya on the issue is the best.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed his Bharatiya Janata Party colleague Kailash Vijaywargiya's suggestion that 'bawdis' or stepwells must be preserved as a source of water rather than being covered.
The issue has come to the fore after the floor cave-in at a temple in Indore built over a stepwell, killing 36 persons.
The floor cave-in took place at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar on March 30 on Ram Navami, after which, on April 3, the Indore Municipal Corporation demolished the structure and filled the exposed stepwell with debris with the aim of closing it forever.
Terming the debris-filling decision as wrong, Vijaywargiya had, on Thursday, said, ''Closing natural water resources in this manner is totally wrong. The administration should conserve and secure such sources of water and use them.'' On Friday, Chouhan told reporters, ''The suggestion given by the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya on the issue is the best. They (bawdis) should be conserved and secured as sources of water.'' Incidentally, a large number of people had protested during the day in Indore against the demolition of the ill-fated temple and had sought that it be rebuilt at the same site.
Chouhan had tweeted that the temple ''will be constructed again by ensuring full safety, coordination and harmony, so that devotees can perform puja again there''.
