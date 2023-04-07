Left Menu

Govt will continue working to augment health infrastructure: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday said his government will continue working to augment the health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to people.

''On World Health Day, we express gratitude to all those who work to make our planet healthier. Our Government will continue working to augment health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to the people,'' he tweeted.

