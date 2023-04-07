Govt will continue working to augment health infrastructure: PM Modi
On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday said his government will continue working to augment the health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to people.
''On World Health Day, we express gratitude to all those who work to make our planet healthier. Our Government will continue working to augment health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to the people,'' he tweeted.
