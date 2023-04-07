Left Menu

There will be change of power in 2024, five states to decide country's destiny, says Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said there will be change of power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh deciding the ''destiny'' of the country.

He also slammed the Union government for its ''silence'' on China despite the latter's ''incursions''.

''There will definitely be change of power in the country after 2024. I can say this very confidently,'' Raut, a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said while being interviewed at an event here.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's ''real power'' was in instigating Hindu-Muslim riots and creating an atmosphere of tension between India and Pakistan for electoral gains.

Slamming the Union government's silence on China, he said, ''Then why not create atmosphere of tension between India and China because China has made incursions into the country.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have not uttered a word on China, Raut alleged.

He also said the BJP's Hindutva was ''stolen and bogus''.

