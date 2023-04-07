US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow West Virginia transgender athlete ban; Florida's DeSantis picks finance director for prospective presidential campaign and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow West Virginia transgender athlete ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to let West Virginia enforce a state law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools, one of many Republican-backed measures across the country targeting LGBTQ rights. The justices denied West Virginia's request to lift an injunction against the law that a lower court had imposed while litigation continues over its legality in a challenge brought by a 12-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson. Two conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, publicly dissented from the decision.

Florida's DeSantis picks finance director for prospective presidential campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has chosen a finance director for his prospective presidential campaign, two sources close to DeSantis said on Thursday. The selection and other recent hires by DeSantis and Never Back Down PAC, the main outside spending group supporting his likely run, show the governor is moving full steam ahead although he has yet to formally launch his bid.

Tennessee Republicans expel two Democrats from House over gun control protest

Republicans in control of the Tennessee House of Representatives expelled two Democratic representatives on Thursday for breaking decorum during a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week in the wake of the latest school shooting. In an extraordinary measure, when lesser forms of discipline including censure were available, the Republican supermajority voted to remove Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators.

Ex-DOJ lawyer tells jury he met with Chinese to further illegal lobbying campaign

A former U.S. Department of Justice attorney told a jury on Thursday that he simultaneously worked on behalf of hip-hop artist Pras Michel, as part of an illegal foreign influence campaign to persuade the Trump administration to return a dissident to China. George Higginbotham testified that he made money on the side while working at the Justice Department by offering legal advice to Michel, a long-time friend. His duties included facilitating some of Michel's dealings with Jho Low, a businessman whom prosecutors say embezzled billions of dollars from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Jes Staley attacks JPMorgan, demands separate trial over Jeffrey Epstein

Jes Staley, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co private banking chief and Barclays Plc chief executive, accused JPMorgan of "slanderous" attacks as he seeks to delay a trial in the bank's lawsuit accusing him of concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein. In a letter filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Staley asked a judge to sever the case from two lawsuits against the largest U.S. bank over its work for the late financier and sex offender, a client from 2000 to 2013.

Robert Kennedy Jr to make 2024 Democratic presidential bid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and vaccine skeptic, will make a bid for the White House in 2024, becoming the second long-shot Democratic candidate to challenge President Joe Biden in his expected run for re-election. Kennedy, 69, the son of assassinated 1968 presidential candidate U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Biden proposal limits bans on transgender athletes

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a rule change that would prohibit schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes from teams that are consistent with their gender identities, but offered flexibility on exceptions for the highest levels of competition. The proposed change to Title IX is likely to revive debates about transgender rights, particularly in sports. Across the country, there has been a push by conservative U.S. lawmakers to prevent transgender women from participating in school sports.

Senators seek probes into report on undisclosed luxury trips by Supreme Court's Thomas

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for decades accepted luxury trips from a Dallas businessman without publicly disclosing them despite a federal law requiring disclosure of most gifts, a media report said on Thursday, prompting Senate Democrats to call for an investigation. The report by ProPublica found that Thomas has repeatedly vacationed with real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow, including on his private jet and superyacht in the United States and around the globe. The news outlet said the frequency of the gifts have "no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court."

Americans divided over criminal charges against Trump - Reuters/Ipsos poll

The prosecution of former President Donald Trump has evenly divided Americans but appears to have boosted his chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday. The poll was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, following Tuesday's indictment of Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by prosecutors in New York City.

Actor Jeremy Renner says horrific snowplow accident was 'my mistake'

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner said he was at fault in a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him close to death and that he apologized to his family for putting them through the ordeal. Renner, in an interview that aired on Walt Disney Co's ABC network on Thursday, said he was driving the plow after using it to pull one of the family's trucks out of the snow and onto pavement.

(With inputs from agencies.)