TMC slams Giriraj Singh's office for scuttling its MPs visit by 'deception'

The TMC has written to Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh accusing his office of deceiving a delegation of its MPs which had come to visit him on Thursday. A delegation of 25 TMC MPs had visited Krishi Bhavan to meet the minister on Thursday to discuss issues related to MGNREGA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:29 IST
The TMC has written to Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh accusing his office of ''deceiving'' a delegation of its MPs which had come to visit him on Thursday. In a letter signed by Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, the party on Friday accused the minister's private secretary of leading them to believe that the minister was out of Delhi. A delegation of 25 TMC MPs had visited Krishi Bhavan to meet the minister on Thursday to discuss issues related to MGNREGA. ''We take serious note of the deception that was perpetrated upon us by your PS, leading us to believe that you had departed for Bihar and would not return to Delhi for one week.

''However, to our utmost surprise, it was discovered the following morning that you had, in fact, been sighted and had not left Delhi. Our Lok Sabha MPs from AITC saw you in the Lok Sabha and confronted you directly on this issue.

''Sharing misinformation like this was not only unethical and is not expected from the office of a minister,'' the letter issued on Friday said.

The letter further said that the TMC is fighting for the rights of those who are being deprived in Bengal and expected his full cooperation.

''We once again urge you to let us know the date of the proposed meeting with you,'' it said.

