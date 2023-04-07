Left Menu

SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP prez Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail

Sanjay slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao government and said that BJP would unfurl the saffron flag in the state after assembly elections this year.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:35 IST
SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP prez Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after coming out of jail in the SSC paper leak case, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar in Karimnagar. Prior to this, Bandi Sanjay also held a rally in Karimnagar with several party leaders and workers.

Sanjay slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao government and said that BJP would unfurl the saffron flag in the state after assembly elections this year. Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi's allegations that the Centre wants to privatise Singareni Collieries, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP would oppose the privatization.

"51 per cent share in Singareni belongs to the state, how can the centre with 49 per cent share privatize? BJP will oppose the privatization of Singareni. Singareni has become like an ATM for the KCR family. Knowing that PM Modi is coming, KCR is conspiring to provoke. All Singareni workers know everything," Sanjay said. Sanjay was arrested by police late on Tuesday night from his Karimnagar residence. Later on Thursday, he was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case.

The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal. The court also set the condition that Bandi Sanjay Kumar should not leave the country, cooperate with the investigation and should't threaten the witnesses. On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay and three others were sent to judicial custody until April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023