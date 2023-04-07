Centre lauds TN initiatives in redressing people's grievances

Tamil Nadu's initiatives in speedy redressal of public grievances has won praise from the Centre during the countrywide good governance week celebrations, the State government informed on Friday.

Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appreciating the State's efforts and also its cooperation for the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CGPRAM) through which about 32,852 petitions have been resolved.

Around 1,08,658 petitions were redressed through the State website besides 2,92,701 other petitions too were resolved. ''The Union Minister pointed out the extent of State's efforts in redressing the grievances during the Good Governance Week celebrations from December 19 to 25, 2022. He also appreciated the cooperation of the State government for the programme,'' an official release said.

Singh had inaugurated the countrywide Good Governance Week celebrations, with a nationwide launch of "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" campaign.

In the letter dated March 27, 2023, the union minister appreciated several grievance redressal initiatives, including introducing innovative solution for face recognition - FAZER app - to digitally mark the attendance in 32 district hostels in Ariyalur, and introduction of 'Thaimaiyudan Naam' app developed by the Namakkal district administration for monitoring the health of pregnant women, the release said.

Job fair, loans and allocation of houses for transgenders in Coimbatore, creating a record in establishing 1,525 percolation ponds in 7 days and setting up rainwater harvesting structures in government buildings in 384 panchayats, VIRU app to redress public grievances in Virudhunagar and ''Vanakkam Nellai'' in Tirunelveli district, were also among the innovative efforts that were lauded by the Minister.

