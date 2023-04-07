Left Menu

Congress stages Jai Bharat Satyagraha in J-K's Poonch against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:37 IST
Congress stages Jai Bharat Satyagraha in J-K's Poonch against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday held a 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Led by Pawan Raina, the Pradesh Congress Committee secretary, the party also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers, Raina launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''criminal silence on the Adani issue'', raised by Gandhi, and not acceding to the demand for a JPC probe. He also criticised the BJP for ''destroying the democratic culture'' in the country and ''unleashing an atmosphere of fear'' among the common people. Raina alleged that an atmosphere of undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. The poor and the downtrodden are being crushed by huge taxation, unprecedented price rise and unemployment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023