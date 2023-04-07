Congress stages Jai Bharat Satyagraha in J-K's Poonch against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Congress on Friday held a 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Led by Pawan Raina, the Pradesh Congress Committee secretary, the party also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers, Raina launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''criminal silence on the Adani issue'', raised by Gandhi, and not acceding to the demand for a JPC probe. He also criticised the BJP for ''destroying the democratic culture'' in the country and ''unleashing an atmosphere of fear'' among the common people. Raina alleged that an atmosphere of undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. The poor and the downtrodden are being crushed by huge taxation, unprecedented price rise and unemployment, he said.

