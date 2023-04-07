Left Menu

Kosovo Serbs refuse to participate in local elections

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will not participate in local elections due to be held later this month - a move likely to aggravate current disagreements over Pristina's rule. The four municipalities, which border Serbia, do not recognise authorities in Pristina and see Belgrade as their capital.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:51 IST
Kosovo Serbs refuse to participate in local elections

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will not participate in local elections due to be held later this month - a move likely to aggravate current disagreements over Pristina's rule.

The four municipalities, which border Serbia, do not recognise authorities in Pristina and see Belgrade as their capital. Serb officials from the area, administrative staff, judges, and policemen resigned collectively in November 2022, in protest over Pristina's plan to replace Serbian car licence number plates with those of Kosovo.

The elections for municipal bodies were postponed in December 2022 after Serbs blocked roads and border crossings. Representatives of Serbs from northern Kosovo, including the Belgrade-backed Serbian List party, want to see an association of Kosovo Serb municipalities set up before they take part in the vote.

"We agreed to continue working together...so that we could issue a joint statement about the elections that someone scheduled for April 23, in which Srpska Lista is not taking part," Vucic said after meeting Serb representatives from northern Kosovo. The creation of such an association is a key element of an agreement reached last month between the European Union, Serbia, and Kosovo, aimed at normalising relations between Belgrade and Pristina.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has repeatedly called on Serbs to participate in the local vote. "The right of the Serb community to freely vote is essential (and) anyone who continues to violate this fundamental right has nothing to expect other than...the force of the law," Kurti told Kosovo lawmakers on Thursday.

Pristina and Belgrade have been in EU-sponsored talks for nearly 10 years. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a war that ended Serbian rule. Serbia still regards Kosovo as a breakaway province and flare-ups of violence between the two have stoked fears of a return to conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023