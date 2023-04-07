China's Xi says political settlement only 'correct' way out for Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:24 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that a political settlement is the only "correct" way out of the Ukraine crisis, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
All parties should meet each other halfway to create conditions for a political settlement, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a dinner in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Friday, the statement said.
