YSRC launches mega people's survey in AP ahead of assembly elections

The ruling YSRC party in Andhra Pradesh on Friday launched a mega survey, wherein seven lakh grassroots workers will fan out across the length and breadth of the state seeking public opinion of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-headed government.

The two-week campaign titled 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', executed by a wide network of newly appointed 'Gruha Sarathis' and ward secretariat conveners will last till April 20, going door-to-door to cover the entire state population of 5 crore people, party sources said.

"Never in this country has any political party dared to go to the public and seek a review of their performance. We are confident of our work and the people's support and so we will present you the result of this mega people's survey when the campaign culminates on April 20," said YSRCP MLC Marri Rajasekhar after the launch of the programme.

The groundwork for the survey began a few months ago, bringing together all the stakeholders on a single platform, including the grassroots workers of the party coming in direct contact of YSRC's central office, along with regional coordinators and MLAs.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanaraya noted that the campaign will comprise distribution of a pamphlet – Past vs Present, comparing YSRCP and TDP regimes -, Praja Maddathu Pusthakam (booklet), a survey questionnaire, Door and Mobile Stickers and Missed Call on 8296082960.

After distributing the comparative pamphlets, the party workers will conduct a people's survey through the 'Praja Maddathu' booklet, a five-point questionnaire quizzing people if they trust Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for their future.

According to Satyanarayana, people who are content with Jagan's regime will be given a receipt while the Gruha Saradhis will offer door and mobile stickers bearing Reddy's image with the consent of the households.

Further, satisfied households can also give a missed call to the specified number to pledge their support to the Chief Minister and also receive a key message.

Besides a state level press conference on the launch of 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', the party has conducted media briefings across all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

