J'khand min Jagarnath Mahto's last rites performed with state honours

The last rites of Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto were performed with state honours on the banks of Damodar River in Bokaro district on Friday.

His son Akhilesh Mahto lit the pyre at his native Simarkuli Alargo village amid the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Speaker Rabindranath Mahto and BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan.

''Your thoughts, principles and guidance will always inspire us to protect Jharkhandi pride. All your unfulfilled dreams will come true,'' Soren tweeted.

Mahto, 56, the education minister, on Thursday died at a hospital in Chennai, where he was airlifted last month for better treatment. He had undergone a lung transplant in November 2020 after suffering from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, son and four daughters. His body was brought to Ranchi from Chennai on Friday morning and kept on the assembly premises for MLAs to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of the JMM MLA were later kept at the party office in Harmu locality.

In Birsa Munda Airport, hordes of politicians from the ruling as well as opposition parties, including the CM, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi and cabinet ministers Mithilesh Thakur and Alamgir Alam, were present to receive his body.

''He always fought for Jharkhand and its people. It is a great loss to the state,'' Thakur said at the airport.

His body was later taken to his native village where locals and political including Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey paid their tributes.

The Jharkhand government has declared two days of mourning from April 6, during which no official ceremony will be held.

