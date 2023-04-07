Left Menu

"Crime, terrorism being taught in Madrassas": BJP leader Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party Chhattisgarh co-in charge Nitin Nabin on Friday alleged that Madrassas pose a "serious challenge" to the governments as "terrorism and Crime" are taught here.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:40 IST
"Crime, terrorism being taught in Madrassas": BJP leader Nitin Nabin
BJP Chhattisgarh co-in charge Nitin Nabin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party Chhattisgarh co-in charge Nitin Nabin on Friday alleged that Madrassas pose a "serious challenge" to the governments as "terrorism and Crime" are taught here. Nabin, who is in the state capital to chair the meeting of BJP separate cells, stated this on Friday.Talking to ANI, Nabin said, "I have clearly stated that the way terrorism and crime are being taught in the education system of Madarsas, these places pose serious challenges to all the governments".

"It needs to be checked whether madrassas have teachers or anyone else. If slogans of the country's destruction are being raised from a madrassa, then such madrassas should be closed," he added. The BJP leader further said that action should be taken in such places where training is being given for making bombs and other weapons.

"We have no objection if anyone offers education but it should be a contribution towards the development of the nation. There is no objection to madrassas offering education but wherever the training of terrorism will be given, such places will be destroyed," he said. He further added, "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have taken significant action in this direction".

Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are two states that have taken action towards 'regularisation' of Madrassas in the state. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said last month that he plans to close all the madrassas in the state. UP government had also directed the officials to take action against the unrecognised madrassas.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023