Left Menu

Congress has declared two lists, BJP has not been able to declare Karnataka candidates: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday took a dig at BJP and said while the Congress has released two lists of candidates for assembly polls in the state, the BJP has not been able "to release even its first list"

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:42 IST
Congress has declared two lists, BJP has not been able to declare Karnataka candidates: DK Shivakumar
Congress leader DK Shivakumar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday took a dig at BJP and said while the Congress has released two lists of candidates for assembly polls in the state, the BJP has not been able "to release even its first list". He also said that if Congress forms a government in Karnataka it will change the BJP government's decision to remove religious minorities from the backward classes list, under which they got four per cent reservation.

"Till now, Congress party has released two lists of candidates and discussions are going on for a third list and as soon as possible Congress will release the third list too. But the BJP could not be able to release even its first list yet," Shivakumar told the media here "BJP government removed four per cent reservation for minorities which is against the law and the minority (community) is going to support the Congress party. After the Congress government is formed, we will protect the right of minorities and reservation policy will be changed," Shivakumar added.

The BJP has said that its first list is likely to be released on April 8. Shivakumar also took potshots at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"I don't want to discuss much on that. Asaduddin Owaisi, he is like A team, B Team and C Team of BJP. People of Karnataka are very intelligent and Congress will make government," Shivakumar said. Elections will be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka polls. No decision has yet been taken on who would contest from Kolar. The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to remove religious minorities from the backward classes list and redistributed the four per cent quota. The minorities, it said, will get reservation under the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023