Top TN official to look into allegations against suspended IPS officer

Senior IAS official P Amudha was on Friday appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe in detail the allegations of custodial torture against suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh and other police personnel.

Principal Secretary to the government (Rural Development), Amudha has been tasked to submit her report to the government within a month, an official release here said. On March 27, it was alleged by at least 10 men in Tirunelveli District that Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh (Ambasamudram police sub-division) tortured them by removing their teeth using cutting pliers and crushed the testicles of two men.

A 2020 batch IPS officer, the 39-year old Singh was accused of torturing men during questioning, in relation to separate cases. Other police personnel faced the allegation of aiding and taking part in torturing detainees. Singh was suspended on March 29 and placed under vacancy reserve while eight other police personnel were transferred to Armed Reserve. Cheranmahadevi Sub-divisional magistrate cum sub collector completed his preliminary probe and submitted a report to Tirunelveli district collector on April 3. Following fresh complaints of similar custodial torture in other police stations falling within the same Ambasamudram police sub-division, collector K P Karthikeyan recommended to the government to order a high-level probe. Amudha's extensive probe would cover all related aspects pertaining to allegations of custodial torture against Singh and other police personnel in Ambasamudram police sub-division of Tirunelveli district.

