Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL52 LD SHAH **** Democracy not in danger, dynasty politics is: Shah targets Rahul in UP Kaushambi/Azamgarh (UP): Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the UK, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that it's not democracy that is in danger, but ''your family'' and the idea of dynasty politics that is under threat.**** DEL47 LD GOOD FRIDAY **** With prayers, penitence, Christians across India observe Good Friday New Delhi: Congregational singing, 'way of cross' processions, and religious sermons marked the solemn occasion of Good Friday as Christians across the country observed the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. **** DEL39 VP-DAYANAND **** Tarnishing India's image on foreign land should be forbidden: VP Dhankhar New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments in London, saying tarnishing India's image on foreign land should be forbidden. **** DEL30 MANDAVIYA-COVID-LD MEETING **** Amid surge in Covid cases, Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared; identify emergency hotspots New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management. **** DEL38 PM-WORLD HEALTH DAY **** Govt will continue working to augment health infrastructure: PM Modi New Delhi: On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday said his government will continue working to augment the health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to people. **** DEL51 CONG-PAWAR-LD ADANI **** NCP may have its view but 19 Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real: Congress on Pawar remarks New Delhi: With NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stating that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Congress on Friday said its ally NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious. **** DEL50 CENTRAL VISTA-VP ENCLAVE-FENCING **** Central Vista: CPWD invites bids for installing 'non-lethal' electric fencing at new Vice President Enclave New Delhi: The new Vice President Enclave, being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will have a ''non-lethal electrical fencing'' to prevent trespassing, according to an official document.By Bunty Tyagi **** DEL49 POL-GOVT-FACTCHECK **** Opposition, government spar over IT Amendment Rules New Delhi: Under attack over the fact-check provisions of the IT Amendment Rules, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday dismissed the criticism as ''deliberate misinformation''. **** DEL26 MOE-NCF-WRITTEN EXAMS **** No written exams till class 2, assessment should not cause additional burden for children: Draft NCF New Delhi: Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child. **** DEL45 DEF-HAL-TEJAS **** Defence Secretary Aramane inaugurates new production line for Tejas jets New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday inaugurated a new production facility in Nashik to boost manufacturing of indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. **** BOM21 MH-RAINS-CROPS-MARATHWADA **** Unseasonal rains: Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 1.22 lakh farmers; Nanded worst-hit Aurangabad: Crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of Rs 84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation to 1.22 lakh farmers, an official said on Friday. **** MDS20 KL-LD ALL TRAIN FIRE **** Police gets 11-day custody of train fire suspect, Kerala CM hands over compensation to victims' kin Kozhikode: A court here on Friday granted 11-day police custody of the man who started a fire onboard a train in Kerala that left three people dead and many injured on April 2. **** MDS12 KA-ELECTION-CANDIDATES-LD CM **** BJP Parliamentary Board to meet tomorrow to finalise candidates for Karnataka polls Hubballi (KTK): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP's State Election Committee has shortlisted three names per constituency for the May 10 Assembly polls, and the party's Parliamentary Board will meet in New Delhi on April 8 to discuss and finalise the list of candidates. **** LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-CATTLE-MILK **** Ensure clean milk for citizens, no garbage for cattle: HC tells Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to ensure supply of clean and hygienic milk to citizens and see to it that cattle do not feed on garbage as it can have a detrimental effect on the quality of milk and those who consume it. **** BUSINESS DEL43 BIZ-LD GAS-PRICE **** Gas price for Apr at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt order New Delhi: The government on Friday announced a natural gas price of USD 7.92 per unit for the remainder of April according to the just approved new pricing formula, but rates for consumers have been capped at USD 6.5 per unit. **** FOREIGN FGN27 CHINA-TAIWAN-US-2NDLD SANCTIONS **** Angry over Taiwan's President Tsai's US trip, China sanctions American, Asian organisations Beijing: China on Friday sanctioned the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other US- and Asian-based organisations in retaliation to the US House Speaker meeting Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, a day after President Xi Jinping said it is "wishful" thinking to expect Beijing to compromise on its stand on the self-ruled island. ****

