SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP over party MLA Pallavi Patel's 'house arrest'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the ''house arrest'' of party MLA Pallavi Patel an ''extreme form of negative politics of the BJP''.

Patel is the leader of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and daughter of Apna Dal founder Sone Lal Patel.

A member of the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Patel represents the Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.

Earlier in the day, Patel claimed that she was put under house arrest at her party office in Sirathu and not allowed to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur dismissed the charge. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said putting a woman MLA of the opposition under ''house arrest'' and not allowing her to meet people in her constituency on the foundation day of Kaushambi is an ''extreme form of negative politics of the BJP''.

''The people of Kaushambi will show the exit door to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections…,'' he said.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Patel defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya by 7,337 votes.

Kaushambi was carved out of the-then Allahabad district on April 4, 1997.

