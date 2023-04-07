"KCR is running undemocratic govt in Telangana": G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday hit out at the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government accusing it of running an "undemocratic" government in the state. His remarks came hours after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was released from bail after getting bail in the SSC paper leak case.

Talking to ANI, Kishan Reddy said, "Bandi Sanjay was arrested in a false case, and fake charges were put against him. He was also sent on remand for 14 days. But within 24 hours, the same court that had given the remand, gave bail to Sanjay, because the Telangana government couldn't bring any evidence against him". "KCR, his family, and his BRS party are running an undemocratic government in Telangana, they are looting thousands of crores of public money," he added.

Earlier in the day, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case. He was detained by police late Wednesday night from his Karimnagar residence and was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case on Thursday.

After being released from jail, Sanjay slammed the K Chandrashekhar Rao government and said that BJP would hoist the saffron flag in the state after assembly elections this year. Sanjay also held a rally in Karimnagar, along with several party leaders and workers, after which he also paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar. (ANI)

