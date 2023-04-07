Left Menu

Azamgarh faced crisis of identify but its glory is being brought back: Adityanath

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-04-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 21:53 IST
Azamgarh faced crisis of identify but its glory is being brought back: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Azamgarh earlier faced a ''crisis of identity'' and youths from the district were denied even a place to live in other cities but its glory is now being brought back under the BJP rule.

Describing Azamgarh as the land of sages, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, Adityanath said the district had come to be known for bomb blasts, hooliganism and destruction.

''Today, its name is being taken for development with its glory back,'' he said.

Speaking at an event where Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the Harihar music college and other development projects here, Adityanath criticised previous state governments and alleged that they stalled the development of Azamgarh ''in the name of caste and religion''.

''Azamgarh, the land of sages, monks, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, was earlier known for bomb blasts and destructive activities. The youth hailing from Azamgarh was denied even a place to live in other cities and states," he said.

''Azamgarh faced a crisis of identity. But you all have seen that today this district has become very close to the capital Lucknow through the Purvanchal Expressway,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Adityanath said Home Minister Shah laid the foundation stone for a university named after Maharaja Suheldev during his last visit to the district and, to honour the heritage of Azamgarh, the work to build a college in the name of Hariharpur Sangeet Gharana is starting today.

The chief minister claimed that some people wanted India, which has a population of 140 crore, to become like Pakistan, which is facing a severe food scarcity.

''Good leadership takes the responsibility of raising the standard of living of its citizens, their prosperity and their security. Stand with them in their happiness and sorrow. But selfish, corrupt and discriminatory leaders create a situation like Pakistan,'' he said.

''However, after 2014, India is touching new heights. Who could have thought that Article 370 would be removed from Kashmir. Today it is not a dream but a reality. Today, be it Jammu and Kashmir or the North-Eastern states, the work is going on to eliminate divisions everywhere," Adityanath added.

At the event, Chief Minister Adityanath and Home Minister Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 117 development projects worth Rs 4,585 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023