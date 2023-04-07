"People roaming with portrait of India's first terrorist, Police sitting silently": AIMIM chief Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed the Hyderabad Police for its "inaction" on the people who were carrying Nathuram Godse portrait during Sri Rama Navami rallies whom he called "India's first terrorist". "The name of India's first terrorist is Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhiji and people are roaming in Hyderabad with his photo. Why are police sitting silently?" Owaisi said during a Jalsa held at Masjid-E-Umar Farooq, at Shaikpet in the city.

He further said that the police would have broken down the door of Osama bin Laden's house if someone had carried a photo. Owaisi also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for calling the AIMIM chief "an agent of BJP" and said that he doesn't need any certificate from Kumar.

"He is silent on Bihar violence and when I asked questions, he called me an agent. I want to ask Nitish Kumar who is he to give me the certificate," Owaisi said. Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called Owaisi an 'agent' of the BJP.

Hitting back at the AIMIM chief for blaming the Nitish-led Mahagathbandhan government for "not controlling" the recent communal clashes in Nalanda and Sasaram, the CM had said, "He (Owaisi) is an agent of those ruling at the Centre." "Two people were behind the communal disturbances in Bihar. One is in the (Union) government, and the second one is his agent," Kumar had alleged.

Condemning the communal flare-up in Bihar during the Ram Navami festivities, the AIMIM chief on Tuesday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and said the Chief Minister still has no remorse. Owaisi also termed the episode in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif a "complete failure" of the State government and alleged that they didn't stop the violence, despite having reported that such a situation might develop. (ANI)

