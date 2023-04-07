Left Menu

Owaisi castigates police over display of Nathuram Godse's pic during Ramnavami rally in Hyderabad

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday denounced the police for failing to take action against those who displayed the portrait of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhis assasin, allegedly during a Ram Navami procession in the city recently.Addressing a gathering here, Owaisi targetted the police and media over the incident and said had someone carried the photo of Osama bin Laden, they would have reacted sharply.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:07 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday denounced the police for failing to take action against those who displayed the portrait of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assasin, allegedly during a Ram Navami procession in the city recently.

Addressing a gathering here, Owaisi targetted the police and media over the incident and said had someone carried the photo of Osama bin Laden, they would have reacted sharply. ''Someone says I will make 'Hindu Rashtra'... In Hyderabad, Nathuram Godse's photo was displayed. I don't understand. The name of India's first terrorist was Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhi... They are dancing with his photo. Who are these people who are dancing in Hyderabad with Godse's photo?'' he asked. ''Why is the police silent? Police would have broken the doors of the house if somebody carried the image of Osama Bin Laden.'' Media would have played it up, saying ''Hyderabad has become a hotbed of terrorists'', had someone put up the picture of Osama Bin Laden, he alleged. Owaisi also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent attack on a Madrassa in that state. Taking exception to Nitish Kumar's reported comments that Owaisi was an ''agent'' of the BJP, the AIMIM president asserted that ''he is A team of the poor'' and that no one can buy him. Owaisi further said he will support the poor and oppressed regardless of their religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

