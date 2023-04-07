Left Menu

Himachal Youth Congress holds protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:32 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday evening took out a protest march against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Carrying 'mashaals' in their hands and holding placards, hundreds of Youth Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the Crentre, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said the people of the country would remember the Modi government as the "destroyer of democracy".

The BJP is afraid of the success of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is suppressing his voice, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

