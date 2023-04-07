MP Cong protests against CM for using 'objectionable' term against Nath
The Congress on Friday held protests against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for using an allegedly objectionable word against its state unit chief Kamal Nath.
The Congress held protests in all the districts in the state seeking Chouhan's resignation and burnt his effigies, a release from the party said.
The release said the indecent language used by the CM showed his ''frustrated mentality''.
Nath too tweeted on the issue and said ''the entire world is seeing how the MP chief minister is behaving''.
