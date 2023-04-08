Left Menu

Russian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report

Russian legislators on Friday proposed tougher sentences for those convicted of terrorism and sabotage, domestic news agencies reported, a move officials have been cited as saying was prompted by the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 00:31 IST
Russian legislators on Friday proposed tougher sentences for those convicted of terrorism and sabotage, domestic news agencies reported, a move officials have been cited as saying was prompted by the war in Ukraine. The maximum sentence for carrying out "a terrorist act" - defined as a deed which endangered lives and was aimed at destabilizing Russia - would be raised to 20 years, from 15 years at present.

Those found guilty of sabotage could also go to jail for 20 years, up from 15, while people convicted of "international terrorism" could be sentenced to life, up from 12 years. The proposed changes were outlined by Vasily Piskaryov, head of the committee on security and anti-corruption in the State Duma or lower chamber of parliament.

Earlier this week, Tass news agency cited him as saying the tougher measures were needed for protection against what he called the unprecedented threats Russia faced from Ukraine and its Western sponsors. President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials regularly accuse Ukraine and the West of wanting to undermine and dismember Russia. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since the war started in February 2022.

