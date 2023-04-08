Left Menu

Biden spoke to Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion over gun protests

The White House said Biden invited the three lawmakers to the White House in the near future and thanked them for their efforts. Two members of the Democratic party - Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 03:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 03:53 IST
Biden spoke to Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion over gun protests

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday spoke to Tennessee lawmakers who were subjected to expulsion votes in the state's legislature this week for siding with protesters pushing for stricter gun control measures. The White House said Biden invited the three lawmakers to the White House in the near future and thanked them for their efforts.

Two members of the Democratic party - Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday. The move to oust a third Democratic member, Gloria Johnson, failed by one vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023