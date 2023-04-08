U.S. judge hands anti-abortion groups partial win over abortion pill

A federal judge on Friday stayed federal regulators' approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, partially granting a request by anti-abortion groups and dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, allows the Biden administration one week to appeal the decision.

(Reporting Alexia Garamfalvi and Brendan Pierson in New York, and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham, Bill Berkrot and Susan Heavey)

