Left Menu

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2023 07:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 07:02 IST
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

An Indian-origin man has died after he was pushed in the chest by another man and fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore. Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month.

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to a hospital, reported The Straits Times newspaper on Friday.

He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening, it said.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, who pushed Shanmugam, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt a day after the incident.

It was not mentioned in court documents if the two men knew each other before the incident.

The incident allegedly happened outside a popular nightspot at Concorde Shopping Mall which houses several bars and nightclubs on Orchard Road.

The nightclub on Friday refuted claims that Shanmugam had visited its premises in the morning on the day he was attacked.

Urging people not to speculate, Club Rumours extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family and said it was "extremely sad and sorry for their loss".

If convicted, Azfary could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined.

According to court documents, Azfary had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences.

If convicted, he can face an additional jail term of up to 178 days, according to the report.

A remission order is issued to allow an inmate to spend a portion of his sentence outside of jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023