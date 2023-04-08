Left Menu

Dalit woman raped, set afire in Rajasthan dies

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the home minister, is completely responsible for the poor law and order in the state, he added.Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged the woman died due to a delay in treatment.The delay in treatment of the victim woman shows how concerned the administration and the government are about the lives of common people, Shekhawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 16:02 IST
Dalit woman raped, set afire in Rajasthan dies
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer district died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.

The charge of murder was added to the FIR registered against the accused, Shakoor Khan, they said.

The Opposition slammed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government over the incident, saying it shows 'jungle raj' is prevalent in the state.

The 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped and set ablaze by Khan at her house on April 6. The woman sustained around 50 per cent burns, according to police.

''The woman died late on Friday night at a hospital in Jodhpur where she was undergoing treatment. The accused has been arrested,'' said Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Digant Anand.

Khan, who hails from the same village as the victim, was arrested late on Friday night, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

Later, the charge of murder under Section 302 of the IPC was also added to the FIR, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, Khan broke into his house on Thursday and raped his wife when she was alone at home.

The accused poured an acid-like chemical on the woman, a mother of two, and set her on fire before fleeing, the complaint stated.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore blamed Gehlot for the ''poor'' law and order situation in the state.

The gruesome incident in which a married woman was raped and burnt alive is ''a blot on the government'', he said.

''It shows the jungle raj prevalent in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the home minister, is completely responsible for the poor law and order in the state,'' he added.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged the woman died due to a delay in treatment.

''The delay in treatment of the victim woman shows how concerned the administration and the government are about the lives of common people,'' Shekhawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023