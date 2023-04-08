Kerala PCC chief criticises BJP's Christian house visit programme

Taking a dig at the State BJP's plan to reach out to Christian families on the day of Easter, the Congress in Kerala on Saturday compared the proposed house visit of the saffron party leaders with 'Dhritrashtra Alingana' - the deadly hug of Kuru king Dhritarashtra in the epic Mahabharata. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in a strongly worded statement, said the Sangh Parivar forces would not hesitate to go any extent for the formation of 'Hindu Rashtra'. The BJP leaders are visiting the Christian houses in the State on Easter Day, covering up the fact that the minority community is facing violent attacks across the country on a daily basis, he charged. Drawing a parallel from the epic Mahabharata where an ulterior motive was expressed through a gesture of fake love, he further alleged that the objective of their visit is nothing but 'Dhritarashtra Alingana,' (roughly means to destroy the Christian community by showing love). Pointing out various incidents of atrocities against the Christian communities in recent years, the KPCC chief also said the BJP's proposed visit would become a mere farce. The BJP state unit had announced that their leaders would reach out to Christian families across Kerala on Easter day which falls on Sunday. The house visit programme is generally viewed as part of the saffron party's plan to woo minority communities ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)