If Rahul Gandhi is convicted by court, how is BJP responsible for it, asks Union Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is convicted by a court, then how is BJP responsible for it. While addressing the media, he said, "Some political parties do not have any faith left in democracy. The age of Rahul Gandhi is increasing but unfortunately, his powers of understanding are not growing. If Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court, how is the BJP responsible for that? He made remarks about a community. Someone did not like it and registered a complaint against him. He was punished. How is BJP responsible for this situation?"

He further stated that no family is bigger than the Constitution. "He should appeal his case in the courts but he is not doing that. He was disqualified from Lok Sabha as per the provisions written in the constitution. He thinks they are above every institution in this country. Our country is run by the constitution and no family is bigger than the constitution," he said.

Last month Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court found him guilty in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. Union Minister Tomar also said that former Ghulam Nabi Azad is a polite man and Congress always kept him on the sidelines.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad's rift with Congress is their internal matter but from what I have observed in Rajya Sabha, he is a very polite man who was always kept on the sidelines by the Congress Party," he said. He also said that Government is working hard to improve the production of various items agriculture sector.

"Our Government is working really hard in this matter. Recently we touched agriculture exports of Rs 4 lakh crores. We are celebrating the 'International Year of Millets' in 2023 due to the efforts PM Modi put in. We are working to improve production capacities to match the demand," he said. (ANI)

