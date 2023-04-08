FIR against SP leader, seven others for selling govt land using forged documents in UP

An FIR has been registered against eight people, including a Samajwadi Party leader with a long rap sheet, for allegedly selling government land using forged documents in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

A case has been lodged against Naresh Pal Gupta, a former district secretary of the Samajwadi Party, his son Satish Chandra Gupta and six others for allegedly selling government land in Faridpur Municipality by using forged documents, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the FIR was lodged at the Faridpur police station on behalf of Mahendra Pal Singh, the property clerk at Faridpur Municipality. Gupta has 14 other cases registered against him, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)